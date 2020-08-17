2020 August 17 16:07

Brodosplit Shipyards hosts a steel-cutting ceremony for coastal patrol ships

Criatia based Brodosplit Shipyard a week ago held a steel-cutting ceremony for a series of coastal patrol vessels ordered by the Croatian Ministry of Defence.



With 43.16 meters in length and 8 meters in width, the vessels will be equipped with basic armoury of all contemporary coastal guards, the 30-mm automatic gun, two manually operable 12,7-mm machine guns and four portable air defence rocket systems.



“We are convinced that the vessel will satisfy all our requirements. That ship, with its capacity, fulfils all the needs of the Croatian Navy, supervision of Ecological and Fishery Protection Zone (EFPZ)and territorial waters if needed. Its primary purpose is the implementation of tasks from the domain of the Croatian Coast Guard. With its capabilities the ship can also perform part of the combat missions, primarily in support of the Croatian Navy Fleet”, said Commodore Damir Dojkić, Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Croatian Navy.



The prototype of the coastal patrol ship Omiš, delivered two years ago, significantly improved operational capabilities of the Croatian Coastal Guard and regularly conducts search and rescue operations.



“The construction of coastal patrol boats is at the set pace. Our plan is the serial production of such vessels as there is a surge of interest for them, while the prototype has proven that this is a first-class product”, said Ante Žižić-Gušo, the technical director of Brodosplit-Shipyard for special facilities.



Specifications of the vessels:



Length: 43.16 meters

Beam: 8 meters

Max speed: 29 kts

Range: 1000 nautical miles with 15 kts

Crew: 16

Endurance: 10 days

Propulsion: 2 x 2525 kW main engines

Sea State endurance: equipped with an active rocking stabilization system that allows the ship to be fully operational at sea 4 and to meet NATO maritime criteria

Boat: 7.7-meter RHIB can carry 6 persons, with speed 40 kts and 60 nautical miles operating radius



Split, Croatia based Brodosplit Shipyard specializes in the construction of different types vessels – passenger ships, containers, cargo vessels. oil product tankers.