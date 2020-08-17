2020 August 17 15:03

Berths of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet base to undergo modernization

New mooring and basing infrastructure for different warships in Baltiysk, the main base of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet, will ensure environmental control and life support of vessels staying at the base, says press center of Russia’s the Western Military District.

The new berth infrastructure will let accommodate warships of rank 3-1 including patrol ships, corvettes, frigates and destroyers.

The harbours of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet base have seen replacement of all utilities and capital repair of berths including laying of new power and water supply lines and anticorrosive protection. Repair of approach roads is underway. Water treatment systems with three-phase purification is ready for operation. New storm drainage system has also been assembled.



Total length of the new waterfront is about 3 kilometers. The works involve more than 100 specialists and about 40 units of equipment.