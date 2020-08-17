-
2020 August 17 13:55
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,102 pmt
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 10 and August 14 grew by RUB 520 and totaled to RUB 12,103 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 6,350.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price increased by 203.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,690.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by 322.0 rub/mt to RUB 11,014.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 11,350.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price rose by 1,203.0 rub/mt to RUB 13,507.0 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District M100 - price rose by 1,460 rubles to settle at RUB 18,070.0 pmt.