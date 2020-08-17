2020 August 17 14:42

Equinor implements its Share saving plan

On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 14 August 2020 purchased 746,401 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan. The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 145.19 per share.



Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 10,346,718 shares.



About Equinor

Equinor is an international energy company present in more than 30 countries worldwide, including several of the world’s most important oil and gas provinces. Founded in 1972 under the name Den Norske Stats Oljeselskap AS—Statoil (the Norwegian State Oil company), we changed our name to Equinor in 2018. Our headquarters are in Stavanger, Norway, and we have over 21,000 employees. Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf and have substantial international activities. We are engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and gas, as well as wind and solar power. We sell crude oil and are a major supplier of natural gas, with activities in processing, refining, and trading. Our activities are managed through eight business areas, staffs and support divisions, and we have operations in North and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania, and Norway.