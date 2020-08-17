2020 August 17 13:14

ZAO “SMM” completes transportation of cranes by Northern Sea Route

The equipment is to be unloaded this week



Transportation of two assembled portal cranes of Vityaz series manufactured by ZAO “SMM” by the Northern Sea Route, from the port of Ust-Luga to Commercial Port of Vladivostok was successfully completed on 16 August 2020, the company told IAA PortNews.



Having covered over 14,000 kilometers from the port of departure, specialized ice class ship Nordic Svalbard entered the Eastern Bosphorus Strait. Then the ship passed the Russky Bridge, a symbol of Vladivostok. With its air draught of 68.5 meters the ship passed under the span of 71 meters above the high water level.



“Accuracy of calculation, thorough preparations and experience accumulated by the company let ZAO “SMM” accomplish this unique passage”, says the statement.



Each 61-meter high Vityaz crane weighs 480 tonnes.



The cranes are to be unloaded in the beginning of this week.



All in all, ZAO “SMM” will deliver four Vutyaz cranes to Commercial Port of Vladivostok this year. Similar operation is scheduled for the coming months.



The port acquired the cranes under the programme on import substitution and modernization of production facilities. The equipment will let the company increase its performance and reduce handling time.



ZAO “SMM” is Russia’s leading manufacture of heavy-duty lifting equipment and the only company experienced in transportation of oversize and overweight crane equipment along the Northern Sea Route.





