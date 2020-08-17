  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 17 17:32

    Siemens Gamesa bolsters its service portfolio in North America by securing 184-MW, 10-year service deal for two Senvion project sites

    Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announces it has signed 10-year service agreements with an undisclosed customer at two sites in North America featuring Senvion MM92-2.05 turbines for a total of 184 MW. Both sites include service, maintenance and warranty agreements with an availability guarantee.

    As part of the deal, the company will provide remote monitoring, supply chain access and specialty tooling, design and engineering support, and software updates, while fully utilizing the existing hardware and infrastructure on site to ensure the performance and reliability of the turbines throughout the product lifetime.

    “We are pleased to bring our service expertise to these sites. This contract builds on the success we’ve seen outside the Senvion acquisition scope and owning the intellectual property makes SGRE a natural choice to extend the lifetime value of those wind projects and improve the customer’s original business case,” said Juan Gutierrez, Service CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

    Since the acquisition of Senvion’s Onshore European service assets and Intellectual Property (IP) in early January 2020, the company has secured almost 1 GW of service agreements outside of the transaction perimeter in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe.

    With nearly 72 GW under service globally, including more than 10 GW of multibrand turbines, Siemens Gamesa is a leading service provider in the industry. In North America, Siemens Gamesa provides service and maintenance to wind projects with a total output capacity of 13 GW.

    About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
    Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the business: offshore, onshore and services. The company’s advanced digital capabilities enable it to offer one of the broadest product portfolios in the sector as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With more than 99 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. The company’s orders backlog stands at €25.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (trading on the Ibex-35 index).

Другие новости по темам: Siemens Gamesa  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 17

18:13 DNV GL served as Independent Engineer for the disposition of KKR’s 33.33% equity stake in Acciona Energía Internacional
18:11 Davie makes history with return of Royal Canadian Navy frigates
18:07 Launching the SunStone expedition vessel 'Ocean Explorer'
17:54 World's largest construction vessel calls at North Sea Port
17:51 LISCR increases leadership team in response to fleet growth
17:32 Siemens Gamesa bolsters its service portfolio in North America by securing 184-MW, 10-year service deal for two Senvion project sites
17:18 USCG interdicts 16 migrants 14 miles east of Haulover Inlet
17:03 Floatel announces the Forbearance Agreement extension
17:00 Seaports of Kazakhstan handled over 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’20
16:41 Cammell Laird bolsters safety and sustainability expertise with new senior appointments
16:25 Seven warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet to be presented at Army 2020 International Military-Technical Forum in Vladivostok
16:07 Brodosplit Shipyards hosts a steel-cutting ceremony for coastal patrol ships
16:04 MV Glen Sannox in dry dock on major step to completion
15:28 Coast Guard rescues 6 from overturned vessel
15:26 Blount Boats contracted to build replacement vessel for the Maryland Dep't of Natural Resources
15:03 Berths of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet base to undergo modernization
14:42 Equinor implements its Share saving plan
13:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,102 pmt
13:37 Beach clean-up at Dubai waterfront receives an appreciation certificate
13:14 ZAO “SMM” completes transportation of cranes by Northern Sea Route
12:50 BC Ferries’ President & CEO issues statement regarding eligibility for safe restart funding
12:27 USCG, SCDHEC respond to diesel release on Plum Island
12:05 FESCO moved six E-RTG cranes between Global Ports terminals
11:46 MPA releases Sungapore shipping circular
11:23 Plaquemines Port announces signing of LOI to develop container terminal in Plaquemines Parish
10:43 IMO assists efforts to prevent an oil spill from FSO Safer
10:18 Crew tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore
10:08 Port of Gdynia expands its hinterland
09:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2019 fell by 8.3% to 7.7 million tonnes
09:26 Crude oil prices grow amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of August 14
08:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 17

2020 August 16

16:28 Hapag-Lloyd revises the Tri-Axle Chassis Surcharge
14:21 Fugro awarded crosswind site investigation contract for Hollandse Kust (NOORD) offshore wind farm
13:17 Xodus launches major floating offshore wind study
12:49 120 tonnes of bollard pull: SCHOTTEL to propel Med Marine-built salvage tug for Kenya Ports Authority
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates on East Asia-North Europe and Mediterranean service

2020 August 15

15:12 USCG rescues swimmer near Dauphin Island, Alabama
13:38 BAE Systems secures USMC contract to develop a prototype design for Wargaming Center in Virginia
12:08 Shipbuilders Council announces 2020 Shipyard Safety Awards
11:43 Matson, Matson Logistics, Span Alaska rated among top freight transportation companies
11:38 Aker Solutions ASA: minutes from extraordinary general meeting
10:49 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts in the Atlantic region
10:18 Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates for Turkey to East Asia trades

2020 August 14

18:27 RS updates requirements for ship technical documentation
18:15 Boston Ship Repair secures Navy's $16,5M contract for T-AO 193
18:05 RS introduces Guidelines on Fatigue Assessment of Ships
17:46 Ukrainian port of Skadovsk opens grain season
17:23 Heerema's SSCV Sleipnir breaks own record with 10100 mT jacket lift
17:03 Diamond S Shipping Inc. reports 2Q 2020 results
16:59 NIBULON hits new records in 2020/21 marketing year
16:40 H1’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port is flat Y-o-Y
16:18 Robert Socha joins Conrad Shipyard’s senior management team
15:54 Rosneft’s 1H 2020 hydrocarbon production fell by 7% YoY
15:35 Aker Carbon Capture AS and Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS – contemplated private placement and listing on Merkur Market
15:11 DOF Rederi AS sold vessels with YB 1983/2020
14:49 Port of LA to work with California manufacturers and technology association under new agreement
14:22 Transshipment of Angara launchpad components underway at Sovetskaya Gavan port
13:46 NCSP joins national project to improve workforce productivity
13:24 First of six new US Navy tugboats features integrated Furuno Marine Electronics