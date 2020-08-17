2020 August 17 12:50

BC Ferries’ President & CEO issues statement regarding eligibility for safe restart funding

BC Ferries is pleased to hear confirmation that the company is eligible for funding from the federal and provincial governments under the Safe Restart Agreement. “We have been collaborating with both levels of government over the past several months regarding the significant impact of the pandemic on the coastal ferry system. We welcome the news of potential financial assistance for ferry users and coastal communities, and appreciate the efforts of both the Province and the federal government”, says the company’s statement.

BC Ferries has delivered safe, affordable and reliable lifeline ferry service to coastal communities throughout the pandemic, operating in the public interest regardless of financial losses. Ferry system reliability and accessibility are near all-time highs. In recent weeks to meet increased demand BC Ferries has maintained ferry system capacity approximately 20 per cent higher than demand to ensure access for essential goods, workers, travellers and residents, and will continue to do so.

“As far as we are aware, no public health official has advised us of a COVID-19 exposure on BC Ferries.

Confirmation of BC Ferries’ eligibility under the Safe Restart Agreement is welcome news not only for our customers, but also for our employees who come to work each day in the face of the pandemic, knowing how important it is to keep essential goods, services and people moving to coastal communities. I express my sincere appreciation to all of our staff for the courageous work they’re doing.

We look forward to working with the Province to learn details of the Safe Restart Agreement. BC Ferries welcomes anything the Province can do to help keep travel affordable and healthy, while meeting the needs of coastal communities. In the meantime, we’ll maintain our focus on safe marine transportation for British Columbia”, says the company.