2020 August 17 13:37

Beach clean-up at Dubai waterfront receives an appreciation certificate

Jan De Nul Group's colleagues in the United Arab Emirates rolled up their sleeves on Saturday July 11. Within the framework of our CSR policy (Corporate Social Responsibility), where it is our ambition to continuously reduce our ecological footprint, they organised a successful beach clean-up at the Dubai Waterfront. Over a distance of 2.3 km, they filled 213 bags with waste from the beach. In total, they cleaned up over 3,500 kg of waste and as a result, the government of Dubai, awarded them an appreciation certificate for the clean-up operation.



Jan De Nul Group is aware of its impact on people and our planet. Through a well thought-out and sound CSR policy, based on the Sustainable Development Goals, we seek to gradually increase our positive impact. Organizing a beach clean-up on a project contributes directly to SDG 14 Life below water and is a way to keep our oceans healthy. Other steps we are taking to reduce our ecological footprint include: thorough energy management, using 100% renewable fuel in the Benelux, deploying our Ultra-Low Emission vessels and having environmental engineers monitor biodiversity on projects. Would you like to know more about our CSR policy? Here you can read our complete strategy.