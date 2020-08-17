2020 August 17 12:05

FESCO moved six E-RTG cranes between Global Ports terminals

FESCO Transportation Group (FESCO) says it moved six Konecranes rubber tyred gantry cranes (Е-RTG) between Global Ports terminals.

As part of the contract, FESCO performed a full range of works on the transportation of cranes from JSC Ust-Luga Container Terminal (ULCT) in the port of Ust-Luga to the terminal of JSC First Container Terminal (FCT) in the port of St. Petersburg.

The cranes were transported in the assembled condition using tug and barge system. A total of three voyages were performed. Loading and unloading of cranes onto / from the barge was carried out by the Ro-Ro method. Each crane weighs 132 tons, length - 30 meters, width - 12 meters, height - 24 meters.

The total project implementation period was 2.5 months. The direct transportation took 9 days - from 14 to 22 July 2020.

Expansion of the portfolio of contracts with major customers and increasing the amount of work with oversized heavy equipment are the priority activities of FESCO business development.

FESCO, on order of Global Ports in 2019, provided relocation of four Liebherr rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTG) along the Northern Sea Route from the terminal of JSC Petrolesport in St. Petersburg to the terminal of LLC Vostochnaya Stevedornaya Company in Wrangel (Primorsky Territory).