2020 August 17 09:44

Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2019 fell by 8.3% to 7.7 million tonnes

In January-July 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 7.67 million tonnes of cargo (-8.3% %, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 1.5% to 771,190 tonnes, container throughput – by 5.5% to 296,210 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers declined by 0.8% to 346,680 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 53.3% to 3.16 million people.



The number of ship calls dropped by 15.3% to 3.927 ед.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.