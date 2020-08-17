2020 August 17 09:26

Crude oil prices grow amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices grew by 0.89%-1.05%

As of August 17 (08:13 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.89% to $45.2 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 1.05% to $42.54 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.



Then on June 6, 2020 the organization agreed to extend oil production curbs by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.



OPEC+ meeting is to be held this week.