2020 August 15 11:43

Matson, Matson Logistics, Span Alaska Rated Among Top Freight Transportation Companies

Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) subsidiary companies Matson Navigation Company, Matson Logistics and Span Alaska have all been rated by shipping customers among the top freight transportation companies in the industry’s leading survey of service quality.



The ratings were published on August 10 by Logistics Management magazine and Peerless Research Group (PRG), whose annual Quest for Quality Awards survey of qualified buyers of transportation and logistics services is considered the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the industry.



This year’s 37th annual survey drew more than 4,500 participants who rated transportation companies in all modes and service disciplines against the five criteria most valued by shipping customers.



About Matson



Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Long Beach, California and also provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson’s transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.