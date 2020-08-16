2020 August 16 11:04

Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates on East Asia-North Europe and Mediterranean service

Hapag-Lloyd announced the following Ocean Tariff rates for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube Containers) on the westbound trade from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean.



Valid for sailings commencing on tariffing date September 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, our Ocean Tariff rates from East Asia (Including Japan) will be as follows:



Unless indicated differently, above Ocean Tariff rates are subject to the following conditions and surcharges: Validity (until further notes), Scope definition; Commodity; Bunker related charges; Security related charges; Terminal Handling Destination; Peak Season Surcharge (if applicable)