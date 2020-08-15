2020 August 15 10:18

Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates for Turkey to East Asia trades

Hapag-Lloyd announced an increased Ocean Tariff rate for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube) standard containers on the east bound trade from Turkey to East Asia.



Valid for sailings commencing on September 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd’s Ocean Tariff rates from Turkey to East Asia will be:





Unless indicated differently, above Ocean Tariff rates are subject to the following conditions and surcharges: Validity (until further notes), Scope definition; Commodity; Bunker related charges; Security related charges; Terminal Handling Destination; Peak Season Surcharge (if applicable)