2020 August 14 16:59

NIBULON hits new records in 2020/21 marketing year

NIBULON says its shipping company set two records in July 2020. It transported almost 453 thousand tons of cargoes and shipped for export 387 thousand tons of grain in the outer roads of Mykolaiv Sea Port. These are the highest monthly results since the company commenced its operation.

Due to the company’s fleet, NIBULON removed about 19 thousand trucks from roads within a month. This volume of grain was transported by rivers without entering Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and other settlements across Ukraine. These cargoes were then exported in accordance with the contracts. This is NIBULON’s contribution to the preservation of Ukrainian roads.

In the first month of the new marketing year, NIBULON transported 452,935 tons of cargoes by inland waterways. The previous record of 419,853 tons was set in May 2019. NIBULON transported 173,723 thousand tons of cargoes by the Southern Buh and 279,212 thousand tons of cargoes by the Dnipro.

The company shipped for export 387,267 tons of grain, which represents another record result. This result has not been exceeded since October 2019, when the company shipped for export 338,344 tons. In July, NIBULON exported high volumes of wheat, barley, and corn.

According to the shipping company, the achievement of record figures is a result of the company’s constant development. The implementation of NIBULON’s investment program to revive Ukrainian rivers as transport arteries contributes to new records every year. In the 2019/20 marketing year, despite the coronavirus crisis and other obstacles, the company exported more than 3.8 million tons of various cargoes by inland waterways. It shipped for export 4.9 million tons of grain and oilseeds. Consequently, the last three marketing years have become one of the best in the company’s history.

This is only the beginning. The company plans to transport 4.5-5 million tons of cargoes by rivers and export up to 6 million tons of grain.

“These record operation results in the first month of the new marketing year give reasons to state that 2020/21 MY will be the best one in the company’s history. NIBULON continues moving forward, developing and implementing the global logistics strategy across Ukraine to redirect cargo transportation from road to river. The company’s specialists constantly optimizes fleet operations, forming efficient barge convoys, and using the load capacity of non-self-propelled vessels to the maximum depending on the existing water levels on rivers”, tells Oleksandr Taranovskyi, deputy director of the shipping company for economic issues.

For the new agrarian season NIBULON has constructed and opened the first facility in Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenodolska branch (Dnipropetrovsk region) which efficiently operates and has shipped for export more than 18 thousand tons of cargoes by the river. Now the company has 13 high-capacity facilities located along the Dnipro and the Southern Buh rivers, which gives agrarians within Ukraine an access to the modern grain market infrastructure and makes Ukrainian rivers navigable.

The company has also well-developed logistics. The company builds a high-capacity Ukrainian fleet which numbers 79 vessels at its own NIBULON shipbuilding and repair yard. Our specialists constantly improve shipbuilding projects; in particular, they build larger capacity vessels and high-capacity tugs. 100-m non-self-propelled vessels of 5,000 tons each (B5000 project) and multipurpose tugs of 3,500 h.p. (T3500 project) are NIBULON’s considerable achievements. The NIBULON MAX river-sea self-propelled floating vessel, the longest one built during Ukraine’s independence, is a leader in NIBULON’s fleet. This vessel is equipped with two cranes. The cranes’ productivity is 18,000 tons per day. The vessel has two holds with the capacity of 13,400 cubic meters. NIBULON MAX can increase the annual cargo transshipment fleet volumes by 2-3 million tons per year.

In compliance with the shipbuilding production program, four non-self-propelled B1500 project vessels have joined the company’s fleet. The vessels are used to transport containers, general and bulk cargoes. These vessels will transport non-grain cargoes. Consequently, it will allow non-self-propelled vessels of other projects to transport more grain.

Since NIBULON’s shipping company commenced its operation, it has transported more than 19 million tons of cargoes by inland waterways. Thus, it enabled the company to remove more than 790 thousand trucks from Ukrainian highways.