2020 August 14 16:40

H1’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port is flat Y-o-Y

The port demonstrated growth in handling of metal and general cargo

In January-June 2020, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC handled 552,100 tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year, the company says in a press release.

Handling of general cargo grew by 7%, year-on-year, to 115,500 tonnes, metal handling surged by 66% to 94,000 tonnes, while handling of big-bags and boxes fell 2.4 times to 21,500 tonnes. The company attributes the decrease to reduction in handling of imported ore in beg bags.

Handling of dry bulk and loose cargo totaled 386,000 tonnes (+9%), grain - 118,000 tonnes (+15%), ore and coke – 50,000 tonnes (+30%), coal - 218,500 tonnes (+3%).



Handling of liquid bulk cargo dropped by 46% to 49,000 tonnes.



Container throughput of TagSCP totaled 600 TEUs (1,240 tonnes), which is flat, year-on-year.

In January-June 2020, TagSCP handled 488,600 tonnes of export cargo and 6,400 tonnes of import cargo. Coastal trade cargo handling totaled 57,000 tonnes. Exports and coastal trade cargo accounted for 88.5% and 10.3% of the company’s total throughput.

In the reporting period, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 6,471 railcars and 131 vessels.

Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC (TagSCP, a company of UCL Port, stevedoring division of the international transportation group UCL Holding) is a key stevedoring company operating at the port of Taganrog. The company operates at the port’s Berths No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8. In 2019, TSCP handled 1.16 million tonnes of cargo.