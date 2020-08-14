2020 August 14 15:54

Rosneft’s 1H 2020 hydrocarbon production fell by 7% YoY

Both liquids and gas production demonstrated a decrease



Rosneft says its 1H 2020 hydrocarbon production amounted to 5.40 mmboed (132.7 mmtoe), a 7% decrease YoY.

In the reporting period, liquids production amounted to 4.34 mmbpd (106.5 mmt), a 7.3% decrease YoY.



1H 2020 gas production constituted 31.8 bcm which is 4.9% lower YoY.



