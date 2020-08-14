2020 August 14 15:11

DOF Rederi AS sold vessels with YB 1983/2020

DOF Rederi AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of DOF ASA, has completed the sale of the AHTS Skandi Giant (built in 2002) to an international buyer, DOF Group said.



DOF Rederi AS has also entered into a sales agreement with a yard in Turkey for recycling of the vessel "Skandi Hav" (built in 1983). Delivery to the recycling yard is expected to take place in September this year.



The sale of the vessels will only have an immaterial accounting effect for 3Q 2020.