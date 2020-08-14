2020 August 14 14:49

Port of LA to work with California manufacturers and technology association under new agreement

The MOU is being undertaken as part of the LoVLA initiative launched in April



The Port of Los Angeles and the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) have formed a partnership to help support both organizations’ efforts to manage and further streamline the supply and provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) also calls for greater cooperation between CMTA and the Port of Los Angeles on promoting the exports of manufactured goods made here in California by CMTA members.



The MOU is being undertaken as part of Logistics Victory Los Angeles (LoVLA), the initiative launched in April to get much-needed PPE to the region’s healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This MOU exemplifies how the public and private sector can work together to make a difference during a global health crisis,” said Gene Seroka, the Port’s Executive Director and also the Chief Logistics Officer for the City of Los Angeles. “We are very grateful for CMTA for its readiness and willingness to team up to keep the PPE supply chain moving, as well as explore export opportunities critical to rebuilding our state’s economy.”



The newly signed MOU will focus on integration and reciprocal website information between LoVLA and CMTA’s ‘Safely Making California” Marketplace, an online portal created by CMTA and the State of California in June to help fill a critical need for non-medical grade PPE. Such items include face masks, face shields, partitions, gowns, gloves, sanitizer and wipes that have been in high demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



“The CMTA Safely Making California Marketplace links regional producers, buyers and information so that PPE equipment gets made and delivered quickly,” said CMTA President Lance Hastings. “We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Los Angeles to further create opportunities to connect manufacturers and employers in need of this safety equipment.”



Also under the MOU, both entities agreed over the next year to collaboratively explore opportunities to promote export growth through the Port of Los Angeles and support CMTA’s efforts to grow the state’s manufacturing sector and export base. The Port and CMTA will also look at possibilities for joint advocacy on public policy issues that help California manufacturers compete in a global market.



The California Manufacturers & Technology Association works to improve and enhance a strong business climate for California's 30,000 manufacturing, processing and technology based companies. Since 1918, CMTA has worked with state government to develop balanced laws, effective regulations and sound public policies to stimulate economic growth and create new jobs while safeguarding the state's environmental resources. CMTA represents 400 businesses from the entire manufacturing community -- an economic sector that generates more than $288 billion every year and employs more than 1.3 million Californians.



The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs in the five-county Southern California region.