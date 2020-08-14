2020 August 14 13:01

Port of Cardiff signs new long-term lease with Stone Supplies Ltd.

The Port of Cardiff, owned and operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), has signed a new long-term lease with Stone Supplies Ltd, a leading Welsh supplier of bulk aggregate, sand and decorative stone.

ABP says the lease relates to an open storage yard of 1 acre, located on Rover Way, next to the South Side Roath Dock terminal at the Port of Cardiff.

Stone Supplies Ltd is part of the Ty Carreg Group, a family run group of businesses with over 35 years’ experience in the construction industry, and serves both the domestic and commercial markets throughout the UK.

Martyn Christopher, Managing Director at Stone Supplies, said: “When sourcing a site for our new bagging and concrete operation, location was paramount. The site at Cardiff Port offers unrivalled transport links, providing a key logistical position that will allow Stone Supplies (Wales) Ltd, to build on our current customer base and further expand our aggregate bagging and ready-mix concrete operation throughout South Wales.

“ABP’s professionalism and swiftness in facilitating the lease during these difficult times has enabled us to continue moving the business forward. We look forward to working with them, over the coming years.”

Since February 2020, ABP has invested to improve its customer offering in Cardiff and there are currently seven and a half acres of open storage land available along Rover Way/Compass Road. Enhancements that have been made, include resurfacing areas and installing new accesses and utilities such as power and water. Following the completion of the works, Stone Supplies have taken the new lease to facilitate their expansion plans and help them service their clients.

Liam Slater, ABP Surveyor for Wales and Short Sea Ports, said: “We are pleased that Stone Supplies has chosen the Port of Cardiff to support their growing business and we look forward to working together in future.

Helen Thomas, ABP’s Head of Property for the 16 ports in the Wales & Short Sea Ports region, added: “The Port of Cardiff as a multimodal location which is less than two and a half miles from Cardiff city centre, is ideally placed to meet the distribution and storage requirements of businesses and we look forward to welcoming more new customers for whom this is a strategic advantage.”

ABP’s Port of Cardiff offers direct links to the national rail network, easy access to the M4 motorway and direct sea access. Warehousing and further development land are also available at the port.