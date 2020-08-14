2020 August 14 13:24

First of six new US Navy tugboats features integrated Furuno Marine Electronics

The first of six new YT-808 tugs, outfitted with a sophisticated package of Furuno Marine Electronics, has been successfully launched by Dakota Creek Industries (DCI), demonstrating Furuno's commitment to providing the very best tools for the US Navy.



Mackay Marine selected and installed a comprehensive suite of electronics that will assist YT-808 in fulfilling its ship-handling duties for the full range of US Navy surface warships, barges, and submarines. The helm aboard the US Navy's newest vessel includes a 12kW FAR2218BB Radar, DS80 Doppler Speed Log, GP330B GPS Receiver, FA170 AIS, and RD33 Data organizer. She also includes a 14" multi-touch MFD, the NavNet TZtouch TZT14, featuring upgraded C-Map cartography and a 24" DRS4DNXT Solid-State Dome Radar.



Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., YT-808 has a length of 90 feet and a 38-foot beam, with a maximum navigational draft of 16.5 feet. Her CAT 3512E main engines give her a free-running speed of up to 12 knots, and Schottel 1012 Z-Drives allow for rapid changes in thrust and vessel direction, ensuring the utmost in maneuverability and control. An articulating hydraulic brow installed aft of the deckhouse will allow for easy personnel transfers to and from other ships or submarines. Acceptance trials are expected in July 2020 with plans for an August delivery, with the remaining five vessels scheduled to be completed by early 2022.

