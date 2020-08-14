  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 14 11:29

    Port of LA July volumes are strongest of 2020

    The Port of Los Angeles moved 856,389 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, the busiest month thus far of 2020. It was also the second-best July in the Port’s history, trailing July 2019 by 6.1%.
     
    “Fewer canceled sailings and 11 additional ‘ad hoc’ or unscheduled ship calls helped drive both imports and exports higher than recent months but still short of last July’s all-time record,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Preliminary data for August indicates solid volumes as retailers continue restocking inventories and preparing for the year-end holiday season.”
     
    July loaded imports decreased 4.3% to 456,029 TEUs compared to the previous year. Loaded exports dropped 21.7% to 126,354 TEUs. Empty containers declined 0.1% to 274,007 TEUs. In total, July volumes totaled 856,389 TEUs.
     
    Seven months into 2020, overall volumes are 4,618,278, a decline of 15.3% compared to 2019.
     
    The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs in the five-county Southern California region.

Другие новости по темам: container throughput, Port of Los Angeles  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 14

17:46 Ukrainian port of Skadovsk opens grain season
17:23 Heerema's SSCV Sleipnir breaks own record with 10100 mT jacket lift
17:03 Diamond S Shipping Inc. reports 2Q 2020 results
16:59 NIBULON hits new records in 2020/21 marketing year
16:40 H1’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port is flat Y-o-Y
16:18 Robert Socha joins Conrad Shipyard’s senior management team
15:54 Rosneft’s 1H 2020 hydrocarbon production fell by 7% YoY
15:35 Aker Carbon Capture AS and Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS – contemplated private placement and listing on Merkur Market
15:11 DOF Rederi AS sold vessels with YB 1983/2020
14:49 Port of LA to work with California manufacturers and technology association under new agreement
14:22 Transshipment of Angara launchpad components underway at Sovetskaya Gavan port
13:46 NCSP joins national project to improve workforce productivity
13:24 First of six new US Navy tugboats features integrated Furuno Marine Electronics
13:01 Port of Cardiff signs new long-term lease with Stone Supplies Ltd.
12:38 Rosneft reports H1 net loss of RUB 113 billion
12:10 Okskaya Shipyard lays down fifth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
11:47 IMSC issues statement on the Incident with Motor Tanker Wila
11:29 Port of LA July volumes are strongest of 2020
10:53 First part of permanent layoff negotiations at Turku shipyard are ready
10:29 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 23rd dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
10:04 BlueWater Reporting issues alliance market share report
09:30 Crude oil prices start rising
09:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 14
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of August 13

2020 August 13

20:58 Rosmorrechflot promotes Stanislav Uryupin to Port of Novorossiysk Harbourmaster
18:31 Glavgosexpertiza gives nod to Sovetskaya Gavan LPG terminal project
18:06 Global Industry Alliance issues Just-In-Time Arrival Guide
17:36 HMM Rotterdam en route to Rotterdam
17:18 Ust-Luga Multipurpose Reloading Complex half-year cargo volume down 9% year-on-year
17:06 The operational situation in the port of Beirut is back to normal
16:48 TCSP Group half-year throughput grows 11.4%
16:31 Kalmar service expertise to enhance safety, performance and productivity on WWO’s American routes from Manzanillo International Terminal in Panama
16:12 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe (except France) to Australia & New Zealand
15:26 Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government opens multi million pound bulks terminal at Teesport
15:21 St. Petersburg set to create infrastructure for all-electric passenger vessels
14:39 First supply of bunker fuel by Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to the brand new cruise ship Mustai Karim
13:52 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
13:21 VIKING delivers first of ambulance boat trio for Hellenic Coastguard
12:32 Grain exports via Krasnodar Krai based seaports in Jan-Jul jump 32%
12:14 Port of Oakland import cargo volume grew 6.4 percent in July
11:33 MacGregor receives EUR 18 million RoRo orders from Japan
10:52 Australia authorities issue fumigation requirements for the 2020/2021 high risk season
10:17 Sea Port of St. Petersburg half-year cargo volume rose 3%
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 13
09:52 Crude futures prices retreat
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 12
08:26 ME-GI engine sails through sea trials

2020 August 12

18:57 Risavika LNG index for September up by 8.9 % week on week
18:27 Andreas Rieckhof new Chairman of Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH Supervisory Board
18:08 At the three Hamburg container terminals throughput volume down 12.0 % in H1 2020
18:07 Sri Lanka Ports Authority assures safe handling of dangerous cargo under UN regulations
17:47 Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea branch adds TSHD Sommers to its fleet
17:43 Boluda Towage Europe takes on two new tugs from Damen Shipyards Group
16:49 Investors set to inject in excess of RUB 19 bn in federal port infrastructure facilities development
15:44 MoD eyes placing more orders for the Steregushchiy class corvettes with Amur Shipyard
15:17 Joint R&D Starts for Use of Ammonia in Marine Transportation to Reduce GHG Emissions
14:47 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
14:21 MST wins contract for building 19m high-speed patrol craft duo for the Royal Navy
14:03 MOL issues an update on the Capesize bulker "Wakashio" aground off Mauritius
13:20 Port of Kiel constructs the new port apron