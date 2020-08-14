2020 August 14 11:29

Port of LA July volumes are strongest of 2020

The Port of Los Angeles moved 856,389 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, the busiest month thus far of 2020. It was also the second-best July in the Port’s history, trailing July 2019 by 6.1%.



“Fewer canceled sailings and 11 additional ‘ad hoc’ or unscheduled ship calls helped drive both imports and exports higher than recent months but still short of last July’s all-time record,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Preliminary data for August indicates solid volumes as retailers continue restocking inventories and preparing for the year-end holiday season.”



July loaded imports decreased 4.3% to 456,029 TEUs compared to the previous year. Loaded exports dropped 21.7% to 126,354 TEUs. Empty containers declined 0.1% to 274,007 TEUs. In total, July volumes totaled 856,389 TEUs.



Seven months into 2020, overall volumes are 4,618,278, a decline of 15.3% compared to 2019.



The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs in the five-county Southern California region.