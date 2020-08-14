2020 August 14 10:53

First part of permanent layoff negotiations at Turku shipyard are ready

The First part of Meyer Turku’s YT negotiations have now come to a conclusion. Meyer Turku will permanently layoff 166 people, the company says in its press release. The number at this point includes 86 blue collars and 80 white-collar workers. Due to the production schedules of the shipyard the negotiations concerning outfitting, design and HR functions will continue and will be finished during this year.

The corona crisis has changed landscape of cruise operation and shipbuilding drastically. In April Meyer Turku announced the objective to stretch out the order book reaching then to 2025 to secure work for years 2025 and 2026. At the same time, the Meyer Turku started negotiations to permanently layoff 450 people.

With the lay-offs, Meyer Turku will also start a transition program where everybody willing will get personal guidance, support and specialized training to ease the transition.