    Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 23rd dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

    The ship is intended for shipping company Pola Rise 

    On 7 August 2020, Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down the 23rd dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, says press center of Marine Engineering Bureau, the ship designer.
     
    The customer is State Transport Leasing Company PJSC, lessee – shipping company Pola Rise.

    Krasnoye Sormovo has already built 17 ships of RSD59 design with 13 more under construction and an option covering additional 10 units.
     
    Nevsky Shipyard has put into operation two RSD59 vessels, the third one was launched and 2 more ones are under construction.
     
    Okskaya Shipyard has signed a contract for 15 more RSD59 vessels (three ships have been delivered, one launched).
     
    Thus, the total order for RSD59 vessels is 60 vessels for the moment (22 ships built, 28 under construction, 10 in option).

    RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

    The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversized cargo and dangerous goods of 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 class in accordance with IC IMDG and Appendix B of the BC Code in the Caspian, Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White and North Seas including sailings around Europe and in the Irish Sea during winter season. The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships. 

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design document was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA). Pola Makaria, lead ship of RSD59 series is on the list of Significant Ships of 2018 by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

