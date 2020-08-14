2020 August 14 10:04

BlueWater Reporting issues alliance market share report

BlueWater Reporting has released a report yesterday (Aug 13) on how ocean carrier alliances’ ability to increase market share on most of the prominent east-west trades over the years has generally proven to be a profitable move.



BlueWater Reporting’s latest report, “Ocean carrier alliances’ strong foothold on major east-west trades proves profitable,” provides current and historical alliance and non-alliance market share data for the Asia-North Europe, Asia-Mediterranean, Asia-North America and North Europe-North America trades.



Alliances currently have more control on trades from Asia to North Europe, the Mediterranean and North America, and spot rates on these trades are currently higher year-over-year, unlike the more fragmented transatlantic trade where rates are lower.



The report also provides data on why certain alliances gained or lost market share on these different trades.



Additionally, the report shows overall deployed vessel capacity data for the three alliances.



About BlueWater Reporting



BlueWater Reporting, an established research and analysis company based in Jacksonville, Fla., has an extensive database that offers various apps for users to track ocean liner operations. The apps each offer different types of data, ranging from the number of shipping services and carriers offering container vessel capacity on a given trade lane, blanked container vessel sailings on a specific trade lane, transit time data for container services and other liner services, and more! BlueWater Reporting also has an analytics department that provides in-depth reports, commentaries and charts on trends in the logistics industry.