2020 August 13 20:58

Rosmorrechflot promotes Stanislav Uryupin to Port of Novorossiysk Harbourmaster

Stanislav Uryupin has been appointed Harbourmaster of the Sea Port of Novorossiysk effective as of August 12, 2020, the Federal Agency for Marine and River Fleet (Rosmorrechflot) said.



The corresponding order was signed by Rosmorrechflot.



Stanislav Uryupin graduated from the Novorossiysk State Maritime Academy in 1998 with a major in Maritime Navigation. He began his professional career in 1999 advancing from the officer of the watch to the ship master.



Since 2013 he was master of a merchant vessel.



Since 2017 - Deputy Harbourmaster of Port Kavkaz of the Caucasian branch of the Azov Sea Ports Authority.



Since 2018 - Deputy Harbourmaster of the Port of Novorossiysk, the Black Sea Ports Authority.



The deep-water Port of Novorossiysk is located in the north-eastern sector of the Black Sea. The port boundaries encompass the inner harbor, the harbours of the shipyard, of "Kombinat Stroykomplekt", of Sheskharis oil port, the harbour in the village of Aleksino, the basin of the CPC Marine Terminal.



The seaport handles primarily break-bulk and dry bulk cargo, containers, food, timber, crude oil and oil products.

Today more than 80 business entities (stevedoring, ship agents, bunkering, survey companies, etc.) operate within the seaport of Novorossiysk.