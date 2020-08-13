-
2020 August 13 17:18
Ust-Luga Multipurpose Reloading Complex half-year cargo volume down 9% year-on-year
In the first half of 2020, handling of different cargo at Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) based in the Port of Ust-Luga fell 9% on the same period a year before to 2.44 million tonnes.
Coal exports in January-June decreased by 17% to 2.16 million tonnes following changes in the European energy market.
In the reporting period, the MRC handled 76 vessels, which is 13% more than in the first half of 2019, and 35 000 railway cars loaded with coal. The MRC average handling of railway cars was 193 units, the maximum — 367 units a day.
About MRC
Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) is a cargo terminal in the Port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, Russia. MRC specializes in unloading / loading and storage of dry bulk and general cargoes. The port handles primarily steam coal exported from Russia. In 2019, MRC handled 5.2 million tonnes of cargo.
