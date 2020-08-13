2020 August 13 18:06

Global Industry Alliance issues Just-In-Time Arrival Guide

A new guide developed by the Global Industry Alliance (GIA) to support low carbon shipping has been launched with the aim to provide both port and shipping sectors with practical guidance on how to facilitate Just-In-Time Arrivals (JIT), BIMCO said in its release.



JIT Arrival is a concept in which a ship maintains the optimal operating speed to arrive at the Pilot Boarding Place only when the availability is ensured. The JIT Arrival concept has been identified by the GIA as a feasible opportunity to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. Furthermore, JIT Arrivals aims to reduced time at anchorage and therefore reduced congestion in the port area.

It is estimated that ships spend up to 9% of their time waiting at anchorage. This waiting could potentially be converted to reduced speed and result in less GHG emissions.

The guide has been developed to support low carbon shipping, based on research and industry roundtables discussions, which brought together nearly 50 companies and organizations who are key stakeholders in the port call process.

The Guide also provides a holistic approach to Just-In-Time Arrivals, considering contractual aspects to its implementation as well as operations. It is envisaged as a useful toolkit for many stakeholders including shipowners, ship operators, charterers, ship agents, shipbrokers, port authorities, terminals, nautical and vessel service providers. All these actors ultimately play a key role in implementing the necessary changes and facilitating the exchange of communication required to realize JIT Arrivals.