2020 August 13 17:36

HMM Rotterdam en route to Rotterdam

Thursday 13 August - around 10 p.m. HMM Rotterdam will call to Rotterdam’s Amaliahaven during its maiden voyage to transfer containers at RWG (Rotterdam World Gateway). It is the sister vessel of HMM Algeciras - the newest largest container ship in the world - which arrived here on 3 June, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.



HMM Rotterdam can carry slightly more 20-foot containers on board than the previous largest container ship in the world, MSC Gülsün: 23,964 TEU as opposed to 23,756 TEU. The Korean vessel was delivered by Daewoo Shipping & Marine Engineering's Okpo shipyard. It measures 400 metres long and 61 metres wide. The vessel originates from Yantian and will depart for Hamburg on Sunday, 16 August at 7 a.m.



HMM is the new name for Hyundai Merchant Marine. The South Korean shipowner is the ninth largest container shipping company in the world. The shipping company has ordered another eleven 24,000 TEU-class vessels.