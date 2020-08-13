2020 August 13 16:48

TCSP Group half-year throughput grows 11.4%

The coal exports decline was offset by growth in the segment of ferrous metals and grain cargo

Freight throughput at the terminals of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TSCP Group) between January through June 2020 rose 11.4% on the same period 2019 and totaled 7.8 million tonnes, TSCP said in a press release.



The seven-month volume growth was driven by a 26-percent increase of oil product exports reaching 3.9 million tonnes. Dry cargo handling remained at 3.8 million tonnes with mixed trends in the segment.



Coal exports fell 6.9% to 1.6 million tonnes.



Handling of ferrous metals increased year-on-year by 7.3% to 1.4 million tonnes, including 1.2 million tonnes slabs (+4%), and 0.13 million tonnes of steel coils (a threefold surge).



In the reporting period, gain exports via the TSCP Group’s grain terminal totaled 0.73 million tonnes (+3.5%).



Handling of fruit and vegetable imports grew by 20% to 0.1 million tonnes thanks to the expansion of the cargo range and the geography of trade flows.



The volume of imported and short-sea trade cargo increased to 0.3 million tonnes which a 4.3% increase. Exports also rose 10.5%, reaching 7.4 million tonnes.



In January-July the TSCP Group handled 491 cargo vessels (227 dry cargo carriers and 264 oil tankers) and 54,494 railcars.

About Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TCSP Group) is the major terminal operator at the Port of Tuapse, one of Russia’s largest ports. TCSP’s cargo handling equipment includes 30 gantry cranes of 10 to 124 tonnes, 65 loaders and bulldozers. In 2019, the stevedoring group handled 14.1 million tonnes of cargo.