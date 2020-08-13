2020 August 13 17:06

The operational situation in the port of Beirut is back to normal

CMA CGM has announced that the operational situation in the port of Beirut is now back to normal again.

Damages to Beirut terminal being less serious than what could be expected after the tragic events that took place on August 4th, a first CMA CGM vessel m/v "NICOLAS DELMAS" has been operated with success on Monday.

With immediate effect, all CMA CGM lines will resume their calls at Beirut port according to their normal schedules, and its intermodal services will be fully ensured in the country thanks to the mobilization of local staff and partners.