2020 August 13 14:39

First supply of bunker fuel by Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to the brand new cruise ship Mustai Karim

Gazproment Marine Bunker, the bunkering operator of Gazprom Neft has successfully supplied first bunker fuel to the new passenger ship Mustai Karim. The Project PV300 cruise ship was delivered in early August at Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard, the bunkering company said.



The Mustai Karim is the new generation luxury cruise vessel in the Russian river cruises market, designed as a "five-stars floating hotel", capable of accommodating 329 guests. The launching of this class ship is a unique event for the entire shipbuilding and cruise industry in Russia. The PV-300 design luxury four-deck ship is outfitted with the latest navigation equipment. The ship max cruising speed is 22.5 km / h.

The MV Mustai Karim will be homeported in Saint Petersburg. The cruise ship was handed over to Vodohod, a Russia’s largest river cruise operator and a long-term partner of Gazpromneft Marine Bunker.

This was the first bunkering ever for the MV Mustai Karim. The ship was fueled with 40 tonnes of low-viscosity marine fuel (SMT-E).



"Bunker fuel supply for inland transportation is one of the key activities of our company," says Alexey Medvedev, General Director, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker. “The current domestic tourism development trend gives reasons to expect the recovery of passenger traffic in the medium term and the fulfillment of the market river cruising segment potential."