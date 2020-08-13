2020 August 13 13:21

VIKING delivers first of ambulance boat trio for Hellenic Coastguard

The large closed-cabin boat is the first in a series of special craft equipped with medical equipment to support the Hellenic National Centre for Emergency Care (EKAB) and the Hellenic Coastguard.

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has delivered its first VIKING Norsafe Munin-S1200 ambulance boat to the Hellenic Coastguard. Stationed in Naxos, the largest of the Cyclades island group, the vessel is the opening installment in a three-boat order that will change the face of regional healthcare provision.

For many years, the Coastguard and EKAB have worked together to support patient transfer requirements from the Greek islands to larger hospitals. Today, a call for transport services is almost a daily occurrence.

As the largest boat currently offered by VIKING, the Munin-S1200 can carry 10 persons, all seated, while its 1,150-liter fuel tank supports a range greater than 350 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 35 knots. The S1200 is equipped with twin sterndrive Mercury diesel engines supplying a combined 740hp to enable a top speed of 45 knots at full load.



The S1200 comes complete with shock mitigation technology, ensuring safe patient transport and allowing high-quality medical services to be provided in transit. Certified by RINA (Registro Italiano Navale), the boat operates safely up to Beaufort force 8 and at a wave height up to 4m. It also features latest generation, Lowrance-branded navigational equipment from Navico, while its onboard diesel generator powers air conditioning/heating with capacity of 26,000 btu/h.

The new S1200 design incorporates knowledge gained from its existing closed-cabin S1200 counterpart and has passed a series of tests involving user groups representing the Hellenic Coast Guard, border patrol, customs and other governmental authorities, says VIKING’s Endre Eidsvik, VP Sales, Boats & Davits.



About VIKING

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment is a global market leader in maritime and offshore safety. Headquartered in Denmark, the corporation manufactures, supplies and services everything from chute and slide-based evacuation systems to liferafts, lifejackets, immersion suits, firefighting equipment, aviation safety gear, lifeboats, hooks, davits and more.



VIKING brings its customers all the elements needed to simplify safety, including the world’s broadest range of safety products and a highly efficient, worldwide servicing network. And it stands out in the ability to offer complete safety compliance solutions – all certified in accordance with the latest IMO, SOLAS, EU and USCG requirements. Known as VIKING Shipowner and Offshore Safety Agreements, these uniquely customizable solutions incorporate safety products, global servicing, exchange, single-source management, and financing in a variety of fixed price structures.



In 2018, VIKING acquired Norsafe, the Norwegian boatbuilder whose lifeboats are used throughout the world, adding further strength to an unmatched product and service offering in the global maritime safety industry.



Founded in 1960, the privately held corporation manufactures in Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Greece, China and Thailand, and provides safety solutions in all significant markets and locations.