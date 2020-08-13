2020 August 13 12:32

Grain exports via Krasnodar Krai based seaports in Jan-Jul jump 32%

In January-July 2020, more than 15 284 000 tonnes of grain and processed grain products were exported through border entry points in the Krasnodar Krai (Territory), which represents a 32-percent surge on the seven-month period a year before (11 538 000 tonnes), the Rosselkhoznadzor’s Southern transregional office said.



Grain and its products were exported to 109 countries around the world, largely to Turkey, Egypt, Vietnam, Sudan, and Iran.



Wheat traditionally constituted main volume in the seven-month grain exports. In the reporting period, more than 11 755 000 tonnes of milling wheat were exported to 67 countries, 26% more than in the same period of 2019 (9 353 000 tonnes).



The grain products are certified by specialists of the Rosselkhoznadzor’s Southern transregional department, and phytosanitary certificates have been issued for the cargo, which indicate that the grain meets the specific phytosanitary requirements of the importing countries.



Previously reported statistics showed that grain and grain products exports through the southern region’s seaports by the 2019 year end results decreased year-on-year by 33% to 25.88 million tonnes.