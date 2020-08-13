  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 13 12:32

    Grain exports via Krasnodar Krai based seaports in Jan-Jul jump 32%

    In January-July 2020, more than 15 284 000 tonnes of grain and processed grain products were exported through border entry points in the Krasnodar Krai (Territory), which represents a 32-percent surge on the seven-month period a year before (11 538 000 tonnes), the Rosselkhoznadzor’s Southern transregional office said.

    Grain and its products were exported to 109 countries around the world, largely to Turkey, Egypt, Vietnam, Sudan, and Iran.

    Wheat traditionally constituted main volume in the seven-month grain exports. In the reporting period, more than 11 755 000 tonnes of milling wheat were exported to 67 countries, 26% more than in the same period of 2019 (9 353 000 tonnes).

    The grain products are certified by specialists of the Rosselkhoznadzor’s Southern transregional department, and phytosanitary certificates have been issued for the cargo, which indicate that the grain meets the specific phytosanitary requirements of the importing countries.

    Previously reported statistics showed that grain and grain products exports through the southern region’s seaports by the 2019 year end results decreased year-on-year by 33% to 25.88 million tonnes.

Другие новости по темам: grain exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 13

18:31 Glavgosexpertiza gives nod to Sovetskaya Gavan LPG terminal project
18:06 Global Industry Alliance issues Just-In-Time Arrival Guide
17:36 HMM Rotterdam en route to Rotterdam
17:18 Ust-Luga Multipurpose Reloading Complex half-year cargo volume down 9% year-on-year
17:06 The operational situation in the port of Beirut is back to normal
16:48 TCSP Group half-year throughput grows 11.4%
16:31 Kalmar service expertise to enhance safety, performance and productivity on WWO’s American routes from Manzanillo International Terminal in Panama
16:12 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe (except France) to Australia & New Zealand
15:26 Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government opens multi million pound bulks terminal at Teesport
15:21 St. Petersburg set to create infrastructure for all-electric passenger vessels
14:39 First supply of bunker fuel by Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to the brand new cruise ship Mustai Karim
13:52 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
13:21 VIKING delivers first of ambulance boat trio for Hellenic Coastguard
12:32 Grain exports via Krasnodar Krai based seaports in Jan-Jul jump 32%
12:14 Port of Oakland import cargo volume grew 6.4 percent in July
11:33 MacGregor receives EUR 18 million RoRo orders from Japan
10:52 Australia authorities issue fumigation requirements for the 2020/2021 high risk season
10:17 Sea Port of St. Petersburg half-year cargo volume rose 3%
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 13
09:52 Crude futures prices retreat
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 12
08:26 ME-GI engine sails through sea trials

2020 August 12

18:57 Risavika LNG index for September up by 8.9 % week on week
18:27 Andreas Rieckhof new Chairman of Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH Supervisory Board
18:08 At the three Hamburg container terminals throughput volume down 12.0 % in H1 2020
18:07 Sri Lanka Ports Authority assures safe handling of dangerous cargo under UN regulations
17:47 Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea branch adds TSHD Sommers to its fleet
17:43 Boluda Towage Europe takes on two new tugs from Damen Shipyards Group
16:49 Investors set to inject in excess of RUB 19 bn in federal port infrastructure facilities development
15:44 MoD eyes placing more orders for the Steregushchiy class corvettes with Amur Shipyard
15:17 Joint R&D Starts for Use of Ammonia in Marine Transportation to Reduce GHG Emissions
14:47 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
14:21 MST wins contract for building 19m high-speed patrol craft duo for the Royal Navy
14:03 MOL issues an update on the Capesize bulker "Wakashio" aground off Mauritius
13:20 Port of Kiel constructs the new port apron
12:01 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for September 2020
11:57 Northern Sea Shipping acquires the MV Siyaniye Severa
10:36 LNG vessel completes 10,000th Neopanamax transit at the Panama Canal
10:02 Crude futures prices continue upward trend
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 11
09:00 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 12

2020 August 11

18:07 Saigon Newport chooses Kalmar Essential Terminal Tractor for Cat Lai Terminal
17:43 Global Industry Alliance developes Just In Time Arrival Guide
17:36 Maersk Tankers hires Eva Birgitte Bisgaard as its new Chief Commercial Officer
17:00 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
16:35 NORDEN adds 2 vessels to the existing newbuilding contract with NACKS
16:22 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port’s handled volumes in Jan-Jul dropped 12.7%
15:34 PETRONAS Research joins FASTsubsea’s subsea pump development
15:18 SCF Group's Igor Tonkovidov: Shipowners’ ability to compete with each other will be increasingly determined by their readiness to adopt advanced technologies
14:03 Houlder wins contract for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new purpose-built vessel
13:39 IMO assists in MV Wakashio oil spill response
13:11 Cameron LNG Train 3 begins commercial operation
12:56 Seven-month crude exports via CPC Marine Terminal fell 1.4%
12:29 Port of St. Peterburg Captain releases new allowable drafts in Greater Port St.Petersburg basin
12:05 The Standard Club issues Guidelines for the use of electronic record books (ERBs) under MARPOL
11:08 Port of Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex steps up its efforts to protect the environment
11:04 Transhipment in North Sea Canal ports down by more than 10 percent due to coronavirus crisis
10:31 CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct services to Europe and Indian Subcontinent
10:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 11
09:54 Crude futures prices extend upward trend