2020 August 13 11:33

MacGregor receives EUR 18 million RoRo orders from Japan

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured two orders from Japan to provide full hardware supply including ramps and lifting platforms for two RoPax vessels and two material supply vessels.

The orders are booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the first quarter of 2022 and completed during the first quarter of 2023.

