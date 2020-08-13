2020 August 13 10:52

Australia authorities issue fumigation requirements for the 2020/2021 high risk season

CMA CGM has announced that in response to the rapid expansion of brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) throughout Europe and North America, Australia authorities have issued guidelines and instructions for the 2020/2021 high risk season (September 1st, 2019 to April 30th, 2020) to prevent infestations.

As with previous BMSB risk seasons, it is the responsibility of the customer with cargo subject to these restrictions to meet treatment and certification/reporting requirements for their cargo, categorized as either target high risk or target risk goods.

Target high risk cargos:

Breakbulk including vehicles, machinery and equipment

Bricks, tiles, ceramics, steel, stone, cement

Target risk cargos:

Chemicals, minerals, fertilizers

Wood pulp, printed matter, straw, cardboard, paper

Plastics, wadding, tyres

The following countries have been categorized as target risk:





(*) Heightened vessel surveillance will be the only measure applied

Any target high risk or target risk goods manufactured in or shipped from the target risk countries will be subject to BMSB seasonal measures.

Any vessel that berths at, loads or transships from the target risk countries also subject to BMSB seasonal measures.

Emerging risk countries will be monitored throughout the season. Target high risk and risk goods from these countries may be subject to random onshore inspections to verify freedom from BMSB contamination.