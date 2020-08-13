2020 August 13 10:17

Sea Port of St. Petersburg half-year cargo volume rose 3%

In the first half of the year, cargo throughput at Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) increased by 3% on the same period a year earlier to 3.7 million tonnes.

The half-year volume of wood pellets soared year-on-year by 45% since the beginning of the year: the port has handled 300 000 tonnes of biofuel. Exporters were able significantly enlarge their shiploads thanks to recent modernization of the port infrastructure and streamlining of intra-port logistics.

In June, SP SPb loaded at a time 32 800 tonnes of pellets to a ship, which is a record handled volume ever for the Russian market of fuel pellets.

In the reporting period handling of mineral fertilizers in big bags and in bulk rose by 23% and totaled 347 000 tonnes.

Handling of scrap metal reached 449 000 tonnes or up 4% on the same period a year before.

The six-month volume of ferrous metals exported through the Sea Port of St. Petersburg reached 1 374 000 tonnes or down 9%, of non-ferrous – 502 000 tonnes (-29%).

In January-June container traffic reached 15 600 TEUs.

Handling of general cargo totaled 2 889 000 tonnes, of dry bulk and grab bulk cargo – 569 000 tonnes. Since the beginning of the year, imports handled at the port grew by more than eight times to 470 000 tonnes, while exports flow fell 9% to 3 190 000 tonnes.