2020 August 12 18:27

Andreas Rieckhof new Chairman of Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH Supervisory Board

State Secretary Andreas Rieckhof (61) was appointed a member of the Supervisory Board of Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH (HMC) effective 15 July 2020. The Board just elected Rieckhoff Chairman. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, State Secretary Rieckhof succeeds Dr. Torsten Sevecke (57) who held this position since September 2019.



Andreas Rieckhof studied History, Political Sciences, and Social and Economic History, completing his studies with an Magister Artium degree. In 1988 the Hamburg native began working as scientific advisor for a group of eight members of Hamburg’s city parliament; in 1989 he was appointed scientific advisor to Hamburg’s Social Democratic Party (SPD). Rieckhof was a member of the inaugural staff of the Hamburg Urban Development Authority, and in 1991 was appointed personal consultant of the city state’s Senator for Urban Development. In the following years he headed various departments at the City of Hamburg and served as Mayor of the nearby city of Stade. From 2011 Andreas Rieckhof was State Secretary of the Authority for Economics, Transport and Innovation (Transport division). On 10 June 2020 he was appointed State Secretary of the Authority for Economic Affairs and Innovation.