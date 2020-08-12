2020 August 12 17:47

Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea branch adds TSHD Sommers to its fleet

The TSHD Sommers was handed over to the Azov-Chernomorsky Basin Branch of FSUE Rosmorport. Rosmorport says that previously the trailing suction hopper dredger was operated by its North-Western Basin Branch for dredging in the seaport of Ust-Luga.

The TSHD Sommers is the lead vessel of a series of three vessels of the TSHD 1000 project, built in 2016 by order of FSUE "Rosmorport" at the "Krasnoye Sormovo" shipyard.

The TSHD Sommers is outfitted with a diesel driven dredge pump, a 4500m3 trailing suction pipe on the starboard side for excavation of different types of soils (grade 1-3) with dredging depth of 4 to 20 meters.

Hopper volume: 1,000 m3. The dredger is capable of transporting the excavated material to the discharge sites, unloading the material through the rod actuated bottom doors or to the shore through the bow connection to the onshore slurry pipeline, or using a rainbow discharge system to discharge materials at a distance of about 60 meters.

The TSHD Sommers namesake is a Russian rocky island in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

General characteristics: LOA: 62.60 m; Length BPP: 58.40 m; Beam moulded 14.00 m; Depth moulded: 5.00 m; Draught (dredging): 4.25 m; DWT: 1400; Gross tonnage: 1663 tonnes; Performance: 500-600 m3 / h on soils of Group 2; Speed (dredging draught): 10,5 kn; Maximum dredging depth: 20 m; Crew: 12 persons. Classification RMRS: KM (*) Ice1 R1 AUT2 Hopper Dredger.