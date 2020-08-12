  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 12 17:43

    Boluda Towage Europe takes on two new tugs from Damen Shipyards Group

    Boluda Towage Europe has ordered two 85-tonnes bollard pull ASD Tugs 2813 from Damen Shipyards Group, both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards, for operations in the Port of Zeebrugge as part of the extended concession for towage services, Damen said in its release.

    The new tugs will be named VB Bolero and VB Rumba and will be added to the fleet of Boluda Towage Europe, currently comprising of 81 tugs and operating in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom. Damen will deliver the newbuild tugs in December 2020. The ASD Tugs 2813 are highly manoeuvrable and high performance, environmentally friendly vessels of modern design.

    Thanks to their operational flexibility, the tugs can be used for harbour and terminal (un)berthing operations, escort operations, firefighting operations, coastal and offshore towing operations.

    Boluda Towage Europe’s CEO, Geert Vandecappelle stated: “We are delighted that the new tugs VB Bolero and VB Rumba, both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards, will be put to use in December 2020 for the extended concession for towage services in the Belgian Port of Zeebrugge.”

    Damen sales manager North, West &amp; South Europe Carlos Gonzalez Martin stated: “Damen is happy to extend our cooperation with Boluda by building and delivering two new ASD Tugs 2813 for this project. We are convinced that these state-of-the-art Damen ASD Tugs 2813, including FIFI 1 and the Damen Marine NO X Reduction System will be a great addition to the Boluda Europe fleet operations.” Damen launched both of the tugs at the end of July 2020, at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 11,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&amp;D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts.  For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. Damen Shiprepair &amp; Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

    Boluda Towage Europe

    Boluda Towage Europe provides tailored towage services to its customers in major ports in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company is part of Boluda Towage Group, a family business that has established itself as one of the leading providers of maritime services worldwide. The group can be found in 75 ports across the globe, operating a fleet of over 300 tugboats in 19 countries in Europe, west-Africa, America and the Indian Ocean. With a worldwide scope, the group also provide offshore and ocean towage.

Другие новости по темам: Boluda Towage Europe, Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 12

18:57 Risavika LNG index for September up by 8.9 % week on week
18:27 Andreas Rieckhof new Chairman of Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH Supervisory Board
18:08 At the three Hamburg container terminals throughput volume down 12.0 % in H1 2020
18:07 Sri Lanka Ports Authority assures safe handling of dangerous cargo under UN regulations
17:47 Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea branch adds TSHD Sommers to its fleet
17:43 Boluda Towage Europe takes on two new tugs from Damen Shipyards Group
16:49 Investors set to inject in excess of RUB 19 bn in federal port infrastructure facilities development
15:44 MoD eyes placing more orders for the Steregushchiy class corvettes with Amur Shipyard
15:17 Joint R&D Starts for Use of Ammonia in Marine Transportation to Reduce GHG Emissions
14:47 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
14:21 MST wins contract for building 19m high-speed patrol craft duo for the Royal Navy
14:03 MOL issues an update on the Capesize bulker "Wakashio" aground off Mauritius
13:20 Port of Kiel constructs the new port apron
12:01 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for September 2020
11:57 Northern Sea Shipping acquires the MV Siyaniye Severa
10:36 LNG vessel completes 10,000th Neopanamax transit at the Panama Canal
10:02 Crude futures prices continue upward trend
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 11
09:00 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 12

2020 August 11

18:07 Saigon Newport chooses Kalmar Essential Terminal Tractor for Cat Lai Terminal
17:43 Global Industry Alliance developes Just In Time Arrival Guide
17:36 Maersk Tankers hires Eva Birgitte Bisgaard as its new Chief Commercial Officer
17:00 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
16:35 NORDEN adds 2 vessels to the existing newbuilding contract with NACKS
16:22 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port’s handled volumes in Jan-Jul dropped 12.7%
15:34 PETRONAS Research joins FASTsubsea’s subsea pump development
15:18 SCF Group's Igor Tonkovidov: Shipowners’ ability to compete with each other will be increasingly determined by their readiness to adopt advanced technologies
14:03 Houlder wins contract for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new purpose-built vessel
13:39 IMO assists in MV Wakashio oil spill response
13:11 Cameron LNG Train 3 begins commercial operation
12:56 Seven-month crude exports via CPC Marine Terminal fell 1.4%
12:29 Port of St. Peterburg Captain releases new allowable drafts in Greater Port St.Petersburg basin
12:05 The Standard Club issues Guidelines for the use of electronic record books (ERBs) under MARPOL
11:08 Port of Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex steps up its efforts to protect the environment
11:04 Transhipment in North Sea Canal ports down by more than 10 percent due to coronavirus crisis
10:31 CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct services to Europe and Indian Subcontinent
10:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 11
09:54 Crude futures prices extend upward trend
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 10
09:08 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product soars to 11,582 rub/mt

2020 August 10

17:20 HMM joins forces with CMA CGM on TTI Algeciras operation
17:19 Commercial Port of Vladivostok's seven-month container volumes rose 8.1%
17:12 APM Terminals to acquire ALC´s container terminal in Aarhus
17:06 IMO sets remote meeting plan for September-December 2020
16:57 Capesize bulker “Wakashio” aground off Mauritius
16:47 Freight traffic at Russian seaports in Jan-Jul fell 2.1%
15:58 Seven-month coal throughput at Port Vysotsky falls 7.5%
14:27 Vostochnaya Verf launches Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980) for Pacific Fleet
13:28 ONEGO Shipyard launches a self-propelled hopper barge "Morskaya"
13:22 IMO report on GHG finds a decoupling between trade and emissions in shipping
12:20 Anders Opedal taking over as president and CEO of Equinor from 2 November 2020
10:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Ausca
10:17 Containerships and APM Terminals Gijon form eco-friendly intermodal solution connecting Spain, UK and Ireland
09:31 Crude futures prices take upward trend
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 7
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug10

2020 August 9

16:21 MPA launches six next-generation patrol craft to grow its frontline capabilities
15:35 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding prepares for Navy frigate work
14:03 NCLH reports Q2, 2020 financial results
13:27 USCG Cutter Legare offloads nearly 5,000 lbs. of cocaine, marijuana