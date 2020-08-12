2020 August 12 16:49

Investors set to inject in excess of RUB 19 bn in federal port infrastructure facilities development

FSUE Rosmorport says it is working on a number of projects with the participation of private investors within the framework of the Federal project "Seaports of Russia" as part of the Comprehensive plan to modernize and expand the main infrastructure until 2024.



The expected Rosmorport’s and private investments in projects for the federal property development is about 19.2 billion rubles.



Rosmorport says that the projects completion will help increase cargo throughput at seaports by more than 80 million tonnes. By 2024, the seaports capacity is projected to be increased to 1.28 billion tonnes, which will increase handling of loads by 284 million tonnes annually.



There are several investment projects being implemented: a coal complex in the Bay of Muchke, the Port Vanino; the port infrastructure facilities of Ultramar LLC in the Port of Ust-Luga.



The construction of a coal terminal in Sukhodol Bay is also underway. In the framework of the project Rosmorport carries out dredging of the terminal's operating basin.



The enterprise has invited bids to award contract for rehabilitation of the Vanino-Kholmsk RoRo/Rail Ferry service in the Port of Kholmsk.



Besides, Rosmorport continues to develop project documentation for the offshore LNG transshipment complex in the Murmansk region, for the reconstruction of coastal protection of the Kaliningrad sea channel dams, and GMDSS facilities within the framework of the Federal project "Northern Sea Route".



Capacity growth in 2020 is expected to reach more than 30 million tonnes. This will be done thanks to the Port Vanino’s Muchke Bay projects (12 million tonnes), Ultramar LLC in the Port of Ust-Luga (5 million tonnes) and in the Port of Taman (15 million tonnes).