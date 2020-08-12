2020 August 12 11:57

Northern Sea Shipping acquires the MV Siyaniye Severa

Northern Sea Shipping Company (NSC JSC) implementing its fleet upgrade programme, has commissioned into service a modern dry cargo ship the MV Siyaniye Severa, the shipping company said.



The 9122 DWT ship was built in 2002 at German shipyard Ferus Smit. The MV Siyaniye Severa can carry general, timber cargo, containers (504 TEUs). Key particulars: LOA: 129.4 m; Beam - 17.3 m; Depth: 10.3 m.



In early August 2020 the MV Siyaniye Severa as part of the NSC fleet set out on her first voyage along the Northern Sea Route for the Port of Pevek. The vessel will deliver a break-bulk cargo to the port in the Chukotka Autonomous district.



Arkhangelsk headquartered Northern Shipping JSC (NSC) is a Russian shipping company, one of the major carriers in Russia's Northwest, specializing in seaborne transport on different services worldwide, including the Northern Sea Route. The shipping company provides transportion to different destinations of timber cargo produced in the Arkhangelsk Region. NSC owns and operates a fleet (total 92 060 DWT) of unitized dry cargo ships ranging 2 500 to 9 250 dwt. The fleet carries all types of dry cargo including DGs. The fleet consists of 30 various purpose vessels: 18 cargo vessels, 7 dredgers, 5 support vessels. The total deadweight of the vessels managed by NSC is 92 060 tons. NSC fleet has L1 ice class, a part of vessel has ice class Arc 5, Arc 4 that enables NSC to operate year-round in the Port of Arkhangelsk, in Scandinavian ports, in the Gulf of Finland, and regularly on the Northern Sea Route. Ice-class vessels are able to operate in hard ice areas. The company and its fleet are certified in accordance with requirements of the ISM Code.



The Company provides liner services, tramp and multi-modal transportation, delivers cargo to unimproved port facilities, tug assistance and technical management (repairs, supply, ship chandler and storage services); arranges training of crew members, keeps charts, navigational aids and sailing directions, provides mixed river-sea class ships with charts of inland waterways.