  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 12 09:00

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 12

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) rose slightly on August 11:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 306.39 (+2.69)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 364.00 (+3.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 443.76 (+2.53)

    Meantime, world oil indexes changed irregular on Aug.11 as hopes dimmed for a swift stimulus package to relieve the U.S. economy as coronavirus cases increased globally.

    Brent for October settlement decreased by $0.49 to $44.50 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for September delivery fell by $0.33 to $41.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.89 to WTI. Gasoil for August delivery gained $8.25 – $376.00.

    This morning, global oil indexes do not have any firm trend so far.

    Three versions of stimulus disbursing aid of more than $3 trillion to U.S. businesses and individuals have been passed by Congress thus far since the Covid-19 pandemic brought the U.S. economy down in March, triggering a 5% GDP decline in the first quarter and a near 33% slump in the second. A mulled fourth version of stimulus will likely add another $2 trillion to U.S. spending, weighing further on a battered dollar which should be supportive to commodities. However, the U.S. Senate’s top Republican and Democrat criticized each others’ approach to coronavirus aid on Aug.11, with no word on when talks on a new package might resume.

    President Vladimir Putin claimed on Aug.11 Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine. But the approval has concerned some experts as the vaccine still must complete final trials.

    OPEC+ production discipline slipped in July, as Gulf members led by Saudi Arabia ended their voluntary extra output cuts, while some countries that have struggled to adhere to their quotas continued to pump above their caps. Now Quota compliance by the 22-country alliance fell to 96% for the month, from 106% in July, with its collective production increasing by 1.10 million bpd. In particular, Iraq, Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan have come under intense scrutiny from their OPEC+ counterparts for their excess output. Iraq has said it will cut an extra 400,000 b/d below its quota in August and September, after missing its target yet again in July, while Angola and Kazakhstan significantly improved their performance in the month. Nigeria, meanwhile, maintains that some of its production should be categorized as condensate, which is not subject to the quotas.

    The focus of Russia’s hydrocarbons-related power is now on its Arctic sector oil and gas reserves. These comprise over 35,700 billion cubic metres of natural gas and over 2,300 million metric tons of oil and condensate, principally located in the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas. It is expected, that the next 10-15 years will witness a dramatic expansion in the extraction of these Arctic resources, and a build-out of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) as the main transport route to monetise these resources in the global hydrocarbons markets. Last week the announcement of a joint venture (JV) was made between Russia’s third biggest oil company Gazprom Neft and Anglo-Dutch super-major, Royal Dutch Shell (Shell). The JV will focus on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources along the Gydan peninsula area.

    Libya’s Waha oil fields have had work carried out on them to maintain the production and service facilities after they were offline for more than seven months due to an oil blockade. The Waha oil fields in the Sirte Basin make up about a third of Libyan crude oil production, with the capacity to pump around 350,000 bpd. The repairs at Waha were being carried out to reduce the risk of the sudden stoppages at the fields which were caused due to the force majeure, which is in place at Libya’s key eastern oil terminals.

    The latest research has found that the average price for a kilo of hydrogen produced through electrolysis using solar or wind power will fall by about 50 percent between 2020 and 2050 in the United States and Europe. The results are certainly encouraging for companies seeking to make hydrogen the next dominant fuel. The EU has stated that hydrogen will have a leading part to play in decarbonizing transport and manufacturing. It has plans to build at least 40 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030, with 6 GW of these to be up and running by 2024.

    The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Aug.11 a draw in crude oil inventories of 4.401 million barrels for the week ending August 7. Forecasts had predicted a modest inventory draw of 2.875-million barrels. Oil production in the United States now appears to be leveling off after falling from 13.1 million bpd on March 13 to 11.0 million bpd on July 31.

    We expect IFO bunker prices will not have any drastic changes today: plus-minus 1-2 USD variation. MGO prices may gain 2-8 USD during the day.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 12

15:44 MoD eyes placing more orders for the Steregushchiy class corvettes with Amur Shipyard
15:17 Joint R&D Starts for Use of Ammonia in Marine Transportation to Reduce GHG Emissions
14:47 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
14:21 MST wins contract for building 19m high-speed patrol craft duo for the Royal Navy
14:03 MOL issues an update on the Capesize bulker "Wakashio" aground off Mauritius
13:20 Port of Kiel constructs the new port apron
12:01 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for September 2020
11:57 Northern Sea Shipping acquires the MV Siyaniye Severa
10:36 LNG vessel completes 10,000th Neopanamax transit at the Panama Canal
10:02 Crude futures prices continue upward trend
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 11
09:00 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 12

2020 August 11

18:07 Saigon Newport chooses Kalmar Essential Terminal Tractor for Cat Lai Terminal
17:43 Global Industry Alliance developes Just In Time Arrival Guide
17:36 Maersk Tankers hires Eva Birgitte Bisgaard as its new Chief Commercial Officer
17:00 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
16:35 NORDEN adds 2 vessels to the existing newbuilding contract with NACKS
16:22 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port’s handled volumes in Jan-Jul dropped 12.7%
15:34 PETRONAS Research joins FASTsubsea’s subsea pump development
15:18 SCF Group's Igor Tonkovidov: Shipowners’ ability to compete with each other will be increasingly determined by their readiness to adopt advanced technologies
14:03 Houlder wins contract for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new purpose-built vessel
13:39 IMO assists in MV Wakashio oil spill response
13:11 Cameron LNG Train 3 begins commercial operation
12:56 Seven-month crude exports via CPC Marine Terminal fell 1.4%
12:29 Port of St. Peterburg Captain releases new allowable drafts in Greater Port St.Petersburg basin
12:05 The Standard Club issues Guidelines for the use of electronic record books (ERBs) under MARPOL
11:08 Port of Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex steps up its efforts to protect the environment
11:04 Transhipment in North Sea Canal ports down by more than 10 percent due to coronavirus crisis
10:31 CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct services to Europe and Indian Subcontinent
10:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 11
09:54 Crude futures prices extend upward trend
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 10
09:08 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product soars to 11,582 rub/mt

2020 August 10

17:20 HMM joins forces with CMA CGM on TTI Algeciras operation
17:19 Commercial Port of Vladivostok's seven-month container volumes rose 8.1%
17:12 APM Terminals to acquire ALC´s container terminal in Aarhus
17:06 IMO sets remote meeting plan for September-December 2020
16:57 Capesize bulker “Wakashio” aground off Mauritius
16:47 Freight traffic at Russian seaports in Jan-Jul fell 2.1%
15:58 Seven-month coal throughput at Port Vysotsky falls 7.5%
14:27 Vostochnaya Verf launches Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980) for Pacific Fleet
13:28 ONEGO Shipyard launches a self-propelled hopper barge "Morskaya"
13:22 IMO report on GHG finds a decoupling between trade and emissions in shipping
12:20 Anders Opedal taking over as president and CEO of Equinor from 2 November 2020
10:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Ausca
10:17 Containerships and APM Terminals Gijon form eco-friendly intermodal solution connecting Spain, UK and Ireland
09:31 Crude futures prices take upward trend
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 7
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug10

2020 August 9

16:21 MPA launches six next-generation patrol craft to grow its frontline capabilities
15:35 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding prepares for Navy frigate work
14:03 NCLH reports Q2, 2020 financial results
13:27 USCG Cutter Legare offloads nearly 5,000 lbs. of cocaine, marijuana
12:49 ACBL names Mike Ellis as new CEO
11:17 POAL and ship’s master fined $432,400 for excessive speed

2020 August 8

15:32 NOAA, U.S. Navy will increase nation’s unmanned maritime systems operations
14:31 Sanmars Sirapinar commences operations in Baltic Sea
13:42 USCG accepts newest fast response cutter
12:03 SCHOTTEL propulsion for first-class expedition cruise vessels
11:18 Australia’s new icebreaker on the move