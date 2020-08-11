2020 August 11 18:07

Saigon Newport chooses Kalmar Essential Terminal Tractor for Cat Lai Terminal

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement to supply Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) with 25 units of the Kalmar Essential Terminal Tractor TL2. The order, which was concluded through Kalmar’s local dealer Unico Vina JSC, was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q2 order intake, with delivery scheduled for year-end 2020.

Since its establishment in 1989, SNP has grown to become Vietnam’s largest container terminal operator. The company provides a variety of services including cargo handling, logistics, salvage, piloting, and multi-modal transportation. The import-export container throughput of SNP today accounts for more than 90% of the market share in the Saigon Hochiminh City area and nearly 50% nationwide. SNP's cargo-handling fleet includes a wide variety of Kalmar equipment, including RTGs, reachstackers and empty container handlers. The new terminal tractors will replace part of SNP’s existing terminal tractor fleet at the Cat Lai Terminal.

Built on a tested and proven platform, the TL2 is built to last, with a highly stable bolted chassis design to enable easier and more efficient maintenance. Smart programming combined with a highly efficient driveline can reduce fuel consumption by up to 15%, while the Essential cabin ensures drivers remain comfortable and in control regardless of the task at hand.



