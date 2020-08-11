2020 August 11 16:22

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port’s handled volumes in Jan-Jul dropped 12.7%

Cargo volume handled at Murmansk Sea Fishing Port (MMRP) in January-July 2020 totaled 125 000 tonnes, or 15.4% down on the same period last year, the stevedoring company said.



In the reporting period handling of fish products decreased by 7.4% to 98 300 tonnes.



In July MMRP cargo volume plummeted by 25.5% to 23 700 tonnes, fish products volume decreased by 10.8% to 21 500 tonnes. The port received 49 fishing vessels.



MMRP noted that, according to Rosrybolovstvo, in July, the fish harvest in the Northern basin fell by 1.16%, but on the other hand, the fish exports growth continues.



Murmansk Sea Fishing Port jsc specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer vessels. The Company also handles break bulk, packaged, palleted and loose cargoes, commerical and military break-bulk cargo. MMRP operates 4,5-km-long quay wall, owns and operates harbour fleet, handling equipment of 20GT lifting capacity, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and shunting locomotives. MMRP is licensed to perform at sea ports loading / unloading of cargoes of IMDG classes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9. Depths at quay wall reach 7.3 m (in the Northern Area), 8.7 m (Southern Area) and 8.9 m (at Coal Port). The port also has indoor warehouses (4864 m2) and outdoor storage yards (20,000 m2).