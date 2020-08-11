2020 August 11 15:18

SCF Group's Igor Tonkovidov: Shipowners’ ability to compete with each other will be increasingly determined by their readiness to adopt advanced technologies

Gradually, the competitiveness of shipowners will be determined (along with economic factors) by their readiness to introduce advanced technologies and upgrade the technical specifications of their fleet, Igor Tonkovidov, President & CEO, SCF Group said in an interview with PortNews.



"I am absolutely convinced that with each year, shipowners’ ability to compete with each other will be increasingly determined not only by economic factors, but also by their readiness to adopt advanced technologies and upgrade the technical and engineering aspects of their fleet."



"I believe that the shipping industry will be increasingly led by companies that prioritise environmental protection and navigational safety, that act to meet the future requirements and plan their fleet renewal in line with both existing and anticipated regulations imposed by certain countries, ports and international bodies such as the IMO," Mr. Tonkovidov said.

The full interview of Igor Tonkovidov with PortNews is available here >>>>