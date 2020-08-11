  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 11 14:03

    Houlder wins contract for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new purpose-built vessel

    Design and engineering consultancy, Houlder has won another contract with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IoMSPC), acting as technical advisor in the design and build of its latest battery hybrid ferry, the company said in its release.

    The new purpose-built RoPax vessel will meet the challenging requirements of increased vessel capacity and comfort, as well as tolerating harsh Irish Sea conditions throughout the annual cycle of vessel operations. 

    The vessel will be constructed by one of the world’s major shipbuilders, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), based in Ulsan, South Korea. It is due for delivery in Spring 2023 and will bring high levels of on-board facilities and an enhanced freight capability to the island. It is also intended to be more environmentally efficient and manoeuvrable in poor conditions. 

    The project presents two key design challenges, including providing a dependable lifeline throughout winter and can consistently tolerate the harsh conditions of the Irish Sea in its route between Douglas and Heysham, Lancashire. Additionally, the new vessel will provide increased passenger capacity, especially important during the two weeks of the Isle of Man motorcycle event, the annual TT. 

    Houlder will guide the shipyard during the build of this new vessel, ensuring it meets the design specification, as well as advising IoMSPC on technical and regulatory aspects, to ensure a high quality and timely delivery. Houlder will use its experience of the local regulation, knowledge of the routes, and operational and technical expertise to ensure a smooth process from concept to delivery. 

    Houlder has a wealth of experience in the passenger vessel sector, supporting ferry operators with new build designs, upgrades and conversions. New builds include vessels for the Gosport Ferry Company and Wightlink. The company has also undertaken conversion and upgrade works for P&O Ferries, Condor Ferries as well as previous conversion projects and new designs for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

    ABOUT HOULDER 

    Houlder has been a wholly independent provider of design, engineering services and equipment for over thirty years. The company has built on its marine and oil & gas pedigree to proactively engage with emerging markets such as offshore renewable energy and LNG distribution. Houlder employs 80 professionals across the UK, supporting a network of global projects across the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, West Africa, North America, South Korea, and Singapore.  Houlder’s project managers, naval architects, marine engineers, and consultants, support clients through the entire procurement cycle from conceptual ideas to through-life operations. It’s diverse client base includes such organisations as the UK Government (2017 National Shipbuilding Strategy), Oil & Gas Majors, the Society of Gas as Marine Fuel (SGMF), Eon Climate & Renewables, Siemens Wind Power, Technip, Subsea 7, Shell, BP Exploration, MPI Offshore, Aquatic, Transocean, Dolphin Drilling, and Schlumberger & Ensco.  Houlder’s corporate affiliations include Subsea UK, NOF-Energy, The British Rig Owners Association and the Royal Institution of Naval Architects, and the company holds numerous business and industry awards for its innovation, design and business success.

