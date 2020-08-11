2020 August 11 13:11

Cameron LNG Train 3 begins commercial operation

On August 10, the Cameron LNG Project in which NYK participates through Japan LNG Investments LLC (JLI), an NYK–Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) joint venture — commenced commercial operation of its third liquefaction train. All three liquefaction trains have now started commercial operation, completing the construction of one of the world's largest LNG production facility, which exports more than 12 million tons of LNG per annum, NYK said in its release.

The Project is operated by Cameron LNG LLC, whose partners and shareholders include Sempra Energy (50.2%), TOTAL (16.6%), Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (16.6%), and JLI (16.6%). NYK will also provide some of the LNG transport required by the Project’s customers.



In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” NYK is becoming more involved in various parts of the LNG value chain. Through its participation in this Project, NYK will obtain a deeper knowledge of overall LNG business activities, which will create new business opportunities and allow the company to continue to secure stable-freight-rate business.