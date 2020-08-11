  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 11 11:04

    Transhipment in North Sea Canal ports down by more than 10 percent due to coronavirus crisis

    Transhipment in the seaports in the North Sea Canal region - Amsterdam, IJmuiden, Beverwijk and Zaanstad - fell by 10.7% to 48.7 million tonnes (2019: 54.6 million) in the first six months of this year, Port of Amsterdam said in its release. The impact of the global coronavirus crisis on the transshipment figures is clear.

    Transshipment also fell in the port of Amsterdam during the first six months of 2020. The volume declined from 45.2 million tonnes in the first half of 2019 to 39.8 million tonnes this year (-12%). This drop was also clearly a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Koen Overtoom, CEO of Port of Amsterdam, says, “For the first time in years we have seen a reduction in the transshipment in our port, and it is a significant one. However, we are not pessimistic. In the first half of the year, we have shown in difficult conditions how crucial the port is for the region and for the country. As vital infrastructure, we have continued to manage shipping traffic and to handle cargo flows, without letup . We have thereby contributed to keeping the country and the economy running."

    “Our distribution clients in particular have had a strong six months, with the distribution of foodstuffs and packages. The market for transport fuels (petrol, kerosene etc.) is now recovering. It is hard to say what the second half of the year will look like. The fuels market is too fickle for that, and the impact of the coronavirus is uncertain. We do anticipate that in the current conditions the shortfall in volume for the year as a whole, will remain limited to the level that we have seen in the first six months," says Overtoom.

    The decline in Amsterdam in the first six months was attributable to both liquid and dry bulk and containers. The transshipment of liquid bulk (mainly transport fuels) fell by 5.1% to 24.7 million tonnes, compared to 26 million tonnes over the same period last year. Despite decreased aviation and road traffic, the volumes of transport fuels remained relatively constant. This is due to the fluctuating market for these cargo flows, which results in constant movement.

    The volume of dry bulk fell by 21.2%, which was in particular due to a substantial decline in coal to 4.6 million tonnes, compared to 8.2 million tonnes last year (-43.6%). The unexpected, non-structural growth last year amplified the decline in coal volume this year. The transshipment of grains also fell (-15.4%), and there was a reduction in break bulk (-18.2%).

    Sea and river cruise also ceased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Port of Amsterdam decided, in consultation with the Amsterdam Amstelland Safety Region, to suspend cruise ships from the port from mid-March onwards, in order to minimise the risk of infection. The port has been open to cruise ships again since mid-June, and the number of visits from river cruise ships is increasing slowly and cautiously. There were 21 visits in the first half of the year, of which 18 in January and February. The port of Amsterdam expects to welcome more river cruise ships in the second half of the year. On the other hand, at this moment the port does not anticipate sea cruise vessels returning in the second half of the year either.

    Container transshipment fell by 31.6%.This cargo flow had grown steadily in recent years, partly as a result of the focus of the port of Amsterdam on short-sea lines. The decline can therefore also be attributed to the coronavirus, which resulted in scheduled services being partly suspended.

    Transshipment in IJmuiden fell slightly, by only 3.4% to 8.76 million tonnes. In Beverwijk the transshipment volume fell by 44.3% to 194,000 tonnes, and Zaanstad saw a 15.3% increase in transshipment to 84,000 tonnes.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Amsterdam, North Sea Canal ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 11

17:00 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
16:35 NORDEN adds 2 vessels to the existing newbuilding contract with NACKS
16:22 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port’s handled volumes in Jan-Jul dropped 12.7%
15:34 PETRONAS Research joins FASTsubsea’s subsea pump development
15:18 SCF Group's Igor Tonkovidov: Shipowners’ ability to compete with each other will be increasingly determined by their readiness to adopt advanced technologies
14:03 Houlder wins contract for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new purpose-built vessel
13:39 IMO assists in MV Wakashio oil spill response
13:11 Cameron LNG Train 3 begins commercial operation
12:56 Seven-month crude exports via CPC Marine Terminal fell 1.4%
12:29 Port of St. Peterburg Captain releases new allowable drafts in Greater Port St.Petersburg basin
12:05 The Standard Club issues Guidelines for the use of electronic record books (ERBs) under MARPOL
11:08 Port of Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex steps up its efforts to protect the environment
11:04 Transhipment in North Sea Canal ports down by more than 10 percent due to coronavirus crisis
10:31 CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct services to Europe and Indian Subcontinent
10:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 11
09:54 Crude futures prices extend upward trend
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 10
09:08 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product soars to 11,582 rub/mt

2020 August 10

17:20 HMM joins forces with CMA CGM on TTI Algeciras operation
17:19 Commercial Port of Vladivostok's seven-month container volumes rose 8.1%
17:12 APM Terminals to acquire ALC´s container terminal in Aarhus
17:06 IMO sets remote meeting plan for September-December 2020
16:57 Capesize bulker “Wakashio” aground off Mauritius
16:47 Freight traffic at Russian seaports in Jan-Jul fell 2.1%
15:58 Seven-month coal throughput at Port Vysotsky falls 7.5%
14:27 Vostochnaya Verf launches Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980) for Pacific Fleet
13:28 ONEGO Shipyard launches a self-propelled hopper barge "Morskaya"
13:22 IMO report on GHG finds a decoupling between trade and emissions in shipping
12:20 Anders Opedal taking over as president and CEO of Equinor from 2 November 2020
10:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Ausca
10:17 Containerships and APM Terminals Gijon form eco-friendly intermodal solution connecting Spain, UK and Ireland
09:31 Crude futures prices take upward trend
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 7
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug10

2020 August 9

16:21 MPA launches six next-generation patrol craft to grow its frontline capabilities
15:35 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding prepares for Navy frigate work
14:03 NCLH reports Q2, 2020 financial results
13:27 USCG Cutter Legare offloads nearly 5,000 lbs. of cocaine, marijuana
12:49 ACBL names Mike Ellis as new CEO
11:17 POAL and ship’s master fined $432,400 for excessive speed

2020 August 8

15:32 NOAA, U.S. Navy will increase nation’s unmanned maritime systems operations
14:31 Sanmars Sirapinar commences operations in Baltic Sea
13:42 USCG accepts newest fast response cutter
12:03 SCHOTTEL propulsion for first-class expedition cruise vessels
11:18 Australia’s new icebreaker on the move

2020 August 7

18:32 Maersk revamps Europe to Middle East & Indian Subcontinent network
18:00 Rosmorport's to beef up its icebreaking fleet to 38 units in 2020
17:00 World’s first zero-emissions top handlers performing well at Port of Los Angeles
16:01 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volume fell 16.7%
15:09 Launching of Russia’s first LNG-powered passenger ship Chaika held at Zelenodolsk Shipyard
14:21 North Carolina Ports records year-over-year increases in Fiscal Year 2020
14:09 Cargo traffic at Port Kavkaz in January-July rose 9%
13:21 ABP invests in Port of Lowestoft to support UK Southern North Sea energy sector
13:19 Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for the RSD59 series MS Pola Marina
12:49 Rosmorport plans expansion of its fleet by 24 newbuilds
12:08 Jan De Nul signs contract with Dogger Bank Wind Farm
11:22 The second tanker manufactured in Azerbaijan launched for the next stage of construction
10:37 MSC’s Golden Horn service links China, Korea & Russia’s east coast
09:59 Ecochlor receives IMO BWMS Code Type Approval
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 07