-
2020 August 11 09:08
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product soars to 11,582 rub/mt
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 3 and August 7 added RUB 854 and totaled to RUB 11,582.0 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 6,350.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price increased by 1 093.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,487.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by 1 210.0 rub/mt to RUB 10,692.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price rose by 1600 rub/mt to RUB 11,350.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price rose by 750.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,303.0 pmt;
- At the same time in the Far Eastern Federal District M100 price lost 180 rubles to settle at RUB 16,610.0 pmt.