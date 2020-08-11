  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 11 09:08

    Average spot market price for Russian M100 product soars to 11,582 rub/mt

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 3 and August 7 added RUB 854 and totaled to RUB 11,582.0 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    • North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 6,350.0 pmt;
    • Central Federal District – the product price increased by 1 093.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,487.0 pmt;
    • Volga Federal District – the price rose by 1 210.0 rub/mt to RUB 10,692.0 pmt;
    • Southern Federal District – the product price rose by 1600 rub/mt to RUB 11,350.0 pmt;
    • Siberian Federal District – the price rose by 750.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,303.0 pmt;
    • At the same time in the Far Eastern Federal District M100 price lost 180 rubles to settle at RUB 16,610.0 pmt.
Другие новости по темам: M-100, fuel oil  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 11

17:00 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
16:35 NORDEN adds 2 vessels to the existing newbuilding contract with NACKS
16:22 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port’s handled volumes in Jan-Jul dropped 12.7%
15:34 PETRONAS Research joins FASTsubsea’s subsea pump development
15:18 SCF Group's Igor Tonkovidov: Shipowners’ ability to compete with each other will be increasingly determined by their readiness to adopt advanced technologies
14:03 Houlder wins contract for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new purpose-built vessel
13:39 IMO assists in MV Wakashio oil spill response
13:11 Cameron LNG Train 3 begins commercial operation
12:56 Seven-month crude exports via CPC Marine Terminal fell 1.4%
12:29 Port of St. Peterburg Captain releases new allowable drafts in Greater Port St.Petersburg basin
12:05 The Standard Club issues Guidelines for the use of electronic record books (ERBs) under MARPOL
11:08 Port of Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex steps up its efforts to protect the environment
11:04 Transhipment in North Sea Canal ports down by more than 10 percent due to coronavirus crisis
10:31 CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct services to Europe and Indian Subcontinent
10:15 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 11
09:54 Crude futures prices extend upward trend
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 10
09:08 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product soars to 11,582 rub/mt

2020 August 10

17:20 HMM joins forces with CMA CGM on TTI Algeciras operation
17:19 Commercial Port of Vladivostok's seven-month container volumes rose 8.1%
17:12 APM Terminals to acquire ALC´s container terminal in Aarhus
17:06 IMO sets remote meeting plan for September-December 2020
16:57 Capesize bulker “Wakashio” aground off Mauritius
16:47 Freight traffic at Russian seaports in Jan-Jul fell 2.1%
15:58 Seven-month coal throughput at Port Vysotsky falls 7.5%
14:27 Vostochnaya Verf launches Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980) for Pacific Fleet
13:28 ONEGO Shipyard launches a self-propelled hopper barge "Morskaya"
13:22 IMO report on GHG finds a decoupling between trade and emissions in shipping
12:20 Anders Opedal taking over as president and CEO of Equinor from 2 November 2020
10:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Ausca
10:17 Containerships and APM Terminals Gijon form eco-friendly intermodal solution connecting Spain, UK and Ireland
09:31 Crude futures prices take upward trend
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 7
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug10

2020 August 9

16:21 MPA launches six next-generation patrol craft to grow its frontline capabilities
15:35 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding prepares for Navy frigate work
14:03 NCLH reports Q2, 2020 financial results
13:27 USCG Cutter Legare offloads nearly 5,000 lbs. of cocaine, marijuana
12:49 ACBL names Mike Ellis as new CEO
11:17 POAL and ship’s master fined $432,400 for excessive speed

2020 August 8

15:32 NOAA, U.S. Navy will increase nation’s unmanned maritime systems operations
14:31 Sanmars Sirapinar commences operations in Baltic Sea
13:42 USCG accepts newest fast response cutter
12:03 SCHOTTEL propulsion for first-class expedition cruise vessels
11:18 Australia’s new icebreaker on the move

2020 August 7

18:32 Maersk revamps Europe to Middle East & Indian Subcontinent network
18:00 Rosmorport's to beef up its icebreaking fleet to 38 units in 2020
17:00 World’s first zero-emissions top handlers performing well at Port of Los Angeles
16:01 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volume fell 16.7%
15:09 Launching of Russia’s first LNG-powered passenger ship Chaika held at Zelenodolsk Shipyard
14:21 North Carolina Ports records year-over-year increases in Fiscal Year 2020
14:09 Cargo traffic at Port Kavkaz in January-July rose 9%
13:21 ABP invests in Port of Lowestoft to support UK Southern North Sea energy sector
13:19 Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for the RSD59 series MS Pola Marina
12:49 Rosmorport plans expansion of its fleet by 24 newbuilds
12:08 Jan De Nul signs contract with Dogger Bank Wind Farm
11:22 The second tanker manufactured in Azerbaijan launched for the next stage of construction
10:37 MSC’s Golden Horn service links China, Korea & Russia’s east coast
09:59 Ecochlor receives IMO BWMS Code Type Approval
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 07