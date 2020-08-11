2020 August 11 09:08

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product soars to 11,582 rub/mt

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 3 and August 7 added RUB 854 and totaled to RUB 11,582.0 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: